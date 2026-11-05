Blake Moore defeats Crosby in Utah's 2nd Congressional District race

It took a little longer than expected, but Rep. Blake Moore is returning to Washington after winning Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Moore over Democratic challenger Peter Crosby on Thursday morning, over a full day after polls closed.

With 89% of votes counted, Moore, the Republican incumbent, led Crosby by over 18,000 votes.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of Utah's 2nd Congressional District for the trust and support to continue serving as your voice in Washington," Moore said in a statement. "I look forward to working hard for everyone in our community.

"Thank you to Peter Crosby and the thoughtful campaign he and his team ran, as well as other candidates in the race.”

Moore was originally elected in 2010 to Utah's House District 1, but ran this year in District 2 due to the Congressional map realignment.

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