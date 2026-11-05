Utah pilots fly critical supplies to flooded communities in southeast Utah

Even as floodwaters subside, critical supplies remain desperately needed by many people in southeastern Utah and the Four Corners area.

Donation locations are located in the Moab area and around the Salt Lake Valley, and pilots, like Dan Wheeler who helps run Redtail Air, are ready to distribute collected supplies to those most in need.

"We're uniquely positioned to provide this kind of service with airplanes, and we also have helicopters so we're not impacted by closed roads," Wheeler said.

Rising river levels and washed-out roads have separated and isolated communities in the area. So far, Mother Nature hasn't been cooperating to improve the situation.

"The relief efforts are really just getting started down there," Wheeler explained. "Still a lot of people cut off, a lot of people still getting rain."

Many in that area now need basics: non-perishable food, sleeping bags, bottled water, paper products, cleaning supplies, diapers, personal hygiene items and phone chargers. Wheeler and his fellow pilots are hoping people will donate those items so they can deliver them.

"You know, these are our friends and neighbors and fellow Utahns. And we would just like to help them recover. They're going through a tough time right now," Wheeler said.

There are two drop-off locations in the Salt Lake area: Airport Number Two in West Jordan and Bountiful Skypark Airport, where Wheeler will be Friday, ready to load up and get those supplies where they are needed as quickly as possible.

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