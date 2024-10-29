Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 13 News

    Davis County Sheriff calls off search for missing K9 officer

    By Michael Martin,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407tBC_0wQrK11s00

    The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they are calling off the search for "Kash" their K9 officer who ran away just over a week ago.

    According to the Sheriff's Office, they will continue to follow up on leads and keep his information available on social media but, "We have exhausted all ground and aerial searches. We have investigated every tip."

    The Sheriff's Office theorizes that someone may be in possession of Kash not realizing that he is a missing police K9.

    Kash was outside the Davis County Sheriff's facility when he took off heading west toward trails and has been missing ever since.

    Anyone with information on Kash or his whereabouts is asked to call the Davis Dispatch at 801-451-4150.

    Recent Northern Utah Stories

    Related Search

    Davis County sheriff 's officeMissing personOgden canyonSheriff 's officeAnimal crueltyDavis County sheriff

    Comments / 20

    Add a Comment
    Sherry Mcnicol
    7h ago
    hope he comes back, see someone has found him, safe.
    Jean Parke
    15h ago
    please someone please give him back hope he sniffs his way back don't give on him please
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Walmart To Close All Utah, Nevada And California Stores For 24 Hours: Here’s Why
    foxsportsutahradio.com4 days ago
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    80-year-old tries on a stunning wedding dress to wed her 60-year-old fiancé: 'Take a chance'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police Reveal Parents of Wealthy Utah Mom Accused of Killing Veteran Husband Helped Her Cover it Up
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
    12news.com4 days ago
    Horror as female diver is sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater by ferocious current
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    'Shut it down': Red state makes massive land buy to ramp up border wall efforts amid migrant surge
    Fox News2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    A man told police he had fallen off a cliff after being chased by a bear. Now he’s suspected of murder
    CNN3 days ago
    Deaf Dog Kept Looking At This Truck, And Then His Owner Quickly Realized Why
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Walmart worker says the only way to get trapped in walk-in oven is if someone throws you in there
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to Utah
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    Man who bought Alex Murdaugh’s South Carolina estate claims bullet hole evidence proves innocence in family murders
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group29 days ago
    Unanswered questions remain as body of rock guitarist’s wife found days after she smiled on way to ‘dangerous’ forest
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Farmer Hog-Tied Two Trespassers to ATV, Drove Them to Police Station Only to End Up In Handcuffs: 'They Were Frightened to Death'
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Abandoned vehicle crackdown as drivers face $1,000 fines for not moving – they have just three days to comply with law
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Judge denies Gledhill permission to speak to her children
    FOX 13 News5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Parents of Woman Accused of Killing Military Husband After He Allegedly Discovered Affair Also Arrested
    TooFab5 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Parents of 'wafer-thin' girl, 17, charged with abusing daughter after dance teacher called authorities
    themirror.com2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy