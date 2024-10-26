Open in App
    Kaysville man dead after paragliding incident near Willard Peak

    By Ryan Marion,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCmbj_0wNbsf3y00

    Officials located the body of a Kaysville glider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area Friday evening.

    At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to search for a paraglider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area.

    Search and Rescue crews were assisted by the Department of Public Safety helicopter who identified a debris field and confirmed the paraglider was involved in a fatal incident near Willard Peak.

    They were able to recover the body, and the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

    The glider was identified as a 25-year-old male from Kaysville.

