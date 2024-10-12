Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 13 News

    Residents baffled by loud BOOM in the middle of the night

    By Averie Klonowski, Spencer Burt,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LzHc_0w4gZy3l00

    WEST JORDAN, Utah — Some residents of West Jordan and Kearns were woken up in the middle of the night by loud "booming" sounds.

    "It sounded like a shotgun right outside went off," said West Jordan resident Lela Martinez. "I thought maybe something blew up."

    Multiple other FOX 13 News viewers sent emails Saturday morning, inquiring about the explosion-like sound.

    Danielle Winch said the "boom" rattled her home in West Jordan around 1:30 a.m. She shared a video from her home security camera, which can be viewed above . In the video, two booms are heard within a few seconds of each other, each accompanied by flashes of light.

    The second boom was preceded by a whistling noise, making some wonder if fireworks were the source of the sound. At least one nearby car alarm was triggered by the second boom.

    Alex Hardcastle said it "sounded like a helicopter crash."

    Martinez echoed that initial thought.

    "We were wondering if a train derailed or if a helicopter went down," she said. "Our windows shook, and some of our wall hangings shook."

    Adding to the mystery, Winch said the same thing happened just under two weeks ago on Sep. 29.

    Richard Jackson said the same, but he said Saturday morning's noises were far more alarming.

    “I ended up spending three to four hours on the police scanner trying to figure out what the heck was going on," he said.

    Patrick Wiggins, an ambassador to Utah from NASA, said he doesn't believe Saturday's incident was a meteor.

    "[T]here was so little time between when the lights started and the sound was heard," Wiggins said in an email to FOX 13. "In the case of meteors, they are so far [away] that it takes much longer than the flash for the sound to reach the ground."

    Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush wrote on Facebook that she has heard numerous reports about an explosion. She asked anyone with doorbell camera footage to contact the Unified Police Department.

    "I mean, there’s always the possibility that Tooele Army Depot is blowing stuff up at 1a.m.,” Jackson said.

    FOX 13 is no stranger to reporting on loud, unexpected explosions rocking residents, day or night. Just last month, the Tooele Army Depot detonated expired military munitions , which rattled homes as far away as the east bench of the Salt Lake Valley.

    In the past, detonations at the Utah Test and Training Range — a branch of the Hill Air Force Base in the West Desert — have surprised residents as far away as Weber County. HAFB's fighter wings have also previously caused sonic booms during training flights that shook homes all along the Wasatch Front.

    Camp Williams in Bluffdale also sometimes warns residents of live artillery training that may cause booming noises — but typically not at 1:30 a.m.

    Two years ago, a meteor was confirmed as the source of another ground-shaking boom that was felt and heard across multiple counties in northern Utah.

    Another example was in March 2023, when residents in Draper were confounded by an early morning explosion and accompanying flash of light. Officials later ruled out meteorites or any other form of "space debris" and said they determined it was a human-caused explosion.

    FOX 13 has reached out to experts and officials at multiple agencies to try to determine what the source of the sound was. This report will be updated as we learn any new information.

    Recent Northern Utah Stories

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Lyin' Joe Biden
    1d ago
    "Was it good for you Honey?"😍
    TSL999
    1d ago
    When did this happen? Saturday morning? I didn’t even hear it. I must’ve been so deeply sleeping.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report8 hours ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Every Walmart in America to Close for 24 Hours — Here’s Why
    The Boot5 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Passenger With Checked Bag Full of Meth Was Not Arrested Because His Plane Had Already Taken Off
    Latin Times5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    New research puts Utah as 3rd least nicotine-addicted state
    FOX 13 News7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Angry cyclist who screamed at driver that he has ‘more rights’ fined after calling cops
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Kyle Whittingham after ASU loss: blame me, put it all on me
    247Sports2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    How a SLC brewery is celebrating the Utah Hockey Club with a new beer
    FOX 13 News6 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Devastated parents pay tribute to 'fun' 14-year-old daughter after they found her dead at home - as coroner says she took her own life
    Daily Mail5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy