    • FOX 13 News

    Dozens of cars ticketed, towed for illegally parking on popular canyon road

    By Spencer Burt,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oz3av_0vxyrdHp00

    UTAH COUNTY — Police are warning those planning to visit a popular canyon in Utah County that they will be ticketed or even towed if they ignore "No Parking" signs.

    The Utah County Sheriff's Office said they issued dozens of citations between Friday and Sunday for cars parked illegally on Diamond Fork Road near the Fifth Water Hot Springs trailhead.

    The sheriff's office pointed out in a Facebook post that the road needs to remain "open and passable" for emergency vehicles and the general public. They added that the parking restrictions along the road are "well posted."

    Officials also said they responded on Sunday to a fight that occurred because of parked cars preventing other vehicles from being able to pass.

    In total, the sheriff's office said it issued 75 citations, and 21 of those vehicles — the "worst offending" — were towed.

    "If you go to [Fifth Water Hot Springs], expect that you may have to walk a mile or further in addition to the hike on the trail," the post read.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Floyd Pereira
    1d ago
    boy that's expensive,, approximately $100 for the tow, then get your car back $300,,, plus the ticket $45 to $75
