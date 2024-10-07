Open in App
    Salt Lake County Council passes resolution to preserve Abravanel Hall

    By Jeff Tavss,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7w3y_0vxyjoqq00

    In a move to keep a beloved landmark in its current location, the Salt Lake County Council passed sign a resolution Tuesday that would preserve Abravanel Hall and offer plans to improve the building.

    The bipartisan resolution comes one week after the Salt Lake City Council voted to approve a 0.5 percent sales tax increase , officially cementing a partnership with the Smith Entertainment Group to renovate the area near Delta Center.

    "Like so many in the community, we want the symphony to thrive for the next 50 years and beyond," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. "I will continue to engage with the Utah Symphony to develop a viable renovation plan that will showcase the hall for decades to come."

    Since the day revitalization plans were first announced, many have expressed concerns about the future of Abravanel Hall. As the 45-year-old performance hall is estimated to need at least $200 million in upgrades , a debate ensued on whether it would be easier to rebuild Abravanel Hall in a different location.

    In its resolution announcement Monday, the Salt Lake County Council said it "aims to ensure that the iconic venue remains a centerpiece of Salt Lake City’s cultural landscape for future generations, and receives the careful planning and updates needed to ready it for the future."

    Brendon Wilson
    20h ago
    Where are they with the drive in theater?
    Ross Thomason
    1d ago
    Good deal
