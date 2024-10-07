Open in App
    Comcast to ice out Utah Hockey Club fans, won't carry Utah 16

    By FOX 13 News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVvTZ_0vxxaiNQ00

    With the puck set to drop on the inaugural season of the Utah Hockey Club, fans hoping to watch their new favorite team continue to be iced out by Comcast.

    After negotiations with Scripps Sports, Comcast has failed to agree to carry Utah 16, the home of the Utah Hockey Club, on its systems.

    The team will open the season Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN, with the first locally broadcast game set for Thursday at home, with Utah facing the New York Islanders. Scripps Sports will simulcast the Islanders-Utah game live on FOX 13.

    “Tuesday marks a historic day in Utah, and Scripps Sports is very disappointed that Comcast has chosen not to give its subscribers access to Utah 16, the broadcast home of the Utah Hockey Club," said Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor. "Despite our repeated attempts to work with Comcast to provide this channel to the residents of Utah, Comcast has made it clear that broadcasting Utah Hockey Club is not a priority for them."

    Comcast subscribers are urged to call Comcast and let them know they want access to Utah 16 and all non-nationally exclusive local Utah Hockey Club games. Fans can still watch Utah Hockey Club games over-the-air with a digital antenna (channel 16.1), on Utah Hockey Club’s streaming service UtahHC+, on streaming service Fubo, on DirecTV (Channel 16) and multiple other cable outlets.

    Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

    Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

    Comments / 2
    Guest
    1d ago
    Comcast doesn’t care about Utah it’s a small market.
    Reb Hollister
    1d ago
    Comcast are lovers to start with , do folks really have this cable idiots Comcast sucks
