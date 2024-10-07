Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 13 News

    No ticket, no problem! How to party for free at the Utah Hockey Club opener

    By Jeff Tavss,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFdbX_0vxc7RpC00

    The excitement ahead of Tuesday's inaugural season opener for the Utah Hockey Club has reached Stanley Cup levels, and the team wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the opening night festivities, even fans who don't have tickets.

    Watch LIVE below as the Utah Hockey Club holds opening night press conference:

    Utah Hockey Club will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. to begin the team's first season in Salt Lake City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCzni_0vxc7RpC00

    Utah Hockey Club

    Cheap eats! Utah Hockey Club, Jazz games to feature reduced concession prices

    Jeff Tavss

    Ahead of the puck dropping at Delta Center, the team is holding a free outdoor event that begins at 4 p.m. and features a concert, interactive games, and activities, as well as food trucks and DJs.

    Starting at 5:30 p.m., country star Shaboozey will perform outside the arena during the party along 300 West between South Temple and 100 South. The concert will be followed by an F-35A flyover flown by pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings based at Hill Air Force Base.

    Once the puck drops, the pre-game party will switch to a watch party with fans allowed to watch the game on big screens on each end of 300 West.

    “Whether fans are tuning in from home, experiencing the action inside the arena, or enjoying the hours-long festivities on the Delta Center plaza, October 8 is going to be a day to remember, and we want the entire community to enjoy it," said team owner Ryan Smith. "We are so excited for what we have planned to make sure everyone can participate in the energy and excitement of what’s to come.”

    Ahead of its coverage of the actual game, ESPN will broadcast from the
    Delta Center plaza throughout the day starting at 2 p.m. with former NHL stars Mark Messier and P.K. Subban.

    Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

    Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fans attend watch party for Utah Hockey Club's first-ever regular season game
    FOX 13 News16 hours ago
    What you need to know before Utah Hockey Club's official NHL debut at home
    FOX 13 News1 day ago
    Markkanen plays 'bad host' to Finnish countryman on Utah Hockey Club
    FOX 13 News22 hours ago
    How a SLC brewery is celebrating the Utah Hockey Club with a new beer
    FOX 13 News1 day ago
    Comcast to ice out Utah Hockey Club fans, won't carry Utah 16
    FOX 13 News1 day ago
    Utah Hockey Club heads to school to rally young fans ahead of season opener
    FOX 13 News2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Utah hopes to follow in steps of other NHL teams that moved, found success
    FOX 13 News1 day ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Salt Lake City Int'l Airport flies to top of 'Best Airports' list
    FOX 13 News6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    How wildfire smoke impacts our food crop supply
    FOX 13 News1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    New research puts Utah as 3rd least nicotine-addicted state
    FOX 13 News2 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy