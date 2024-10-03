Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 13 News

    Slightly cooler today; Heating up tomorrow!

    By Damon Yauney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xrOA_0vsoVW3v00

    High pressure will keep it sunny & warm through the middle of next week! Record heat is possible tomorrow with gusty winds leading to high fire danger over the northern mountains.

    SALT LAKE CITY

    Thursday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Near 80.

    Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

    ST. GEORGE

    Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

    Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

    REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Imposters cause uproar by taking Crumbl cookies down under
    FOX 13 News3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    The best local chain restaurant in North Carolina
    Town Talks17 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy