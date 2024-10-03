Slightly cooler today; Heating up tomorrow!

High pressure will keep it sunny & warm through the middle of next week! Record heat is possible tomorrow with gusty winds leading to high fire danger over the northern mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Near 80.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

