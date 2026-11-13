While Memphis stayed just above freezing Saturday morning with a low of 34, it was the Bluff City's coldest morning since mid March.

And guess what -- we do it all again tonight.

Lows will flirt with the freezing mark in Memphis for the second night in a row, dropping below freezing elsewhere, and into the upper 20s in West Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi.

Despite the cold start, temperatures Sunday afternoon rebound nicely. Still a cool afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be another couple of nights at the start of the week in the 30s, but otherwise, temperatures will be gradually warming up throughout next week.

Above average highs in the mid-upper 60s return by midweek, even reaching the low 70s by the end of the week.

No meaningful rain chance for at least the next 5-7 days, so a dry week is ahead.

Have a great rest of your weekend, and stay warm!