MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Weather Forecast Summary

Tonight : Cold conditions here Widespread freeze and frost Saturday morning and Sunday morning

: Cold conditions here Saturday and Sunday : Sunny and cold to chilly

: Sunny and cold to chilly Next Week: Colder than average early in the week. Milder by the end of the week.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday Night : Sunset - 4:55 p.m. CT. Clear, cold and frosty. Overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

: Clear, cold and frosty. Overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday : Sunrise at 6:34 a.m. CT. Sunny and cold to chilly. Highs in the low 50s. Wind chills in the 40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

: Sunny and cold to chilly. Highs in the low 50s. Wind chills in the 40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Sunday : Mostly sunny and cold to chilly. Morning lows in the low 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s.

: Mostly sunny and cold to chilly. Morning lows in the low 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s. Monday : Partly cloudy and chilly. Morning lows in the mid and upper 30s. Highs in the 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s.

: Partly cloudy and chilly. Morning lows in the mid and upper 30s. Highs in the 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s. Tuesday : Mostly sunny and cool. High near 60 degrees.

: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 60 degrees. Wednesday : Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Thursday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.

Best of everything,

Andrew