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Memphis
Widespread freeze and frost expected over weekend
4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Weather Forecast Summary
- Tonight: Cold conditions here
- Widespread freeze and frost Saturday morning and Sunday morning
- Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and cold to chilly
- Next Week: Colder than average early in the week. Milder by the end of the week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
- Friday Night: Sunset - 4:55 p.m. CT. Clear, cold and frosty. Overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
- Saturday: Sunrise at 6:34 a.m. CT. Sunny and cold to chilly. Highs in the low 50s. Wind chills in the 40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold to chilly. Morning lows in the low 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s.
- Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Morning lows in the mid and upper 30s. Highs in the 50s. Daytime wind chills in the 40s.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 60 degrees.
- Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.
- Thursday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Best of everything,
Andrew