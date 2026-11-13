MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good Friday Morning!

Grab the heavy coat and sunglasses

It's a cold start to the day under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a little chilly in the upper 40s, low 50s.

Rain chance: <10%.

Winds: 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Below average afternoon highs in the low/mid 50s this weekend. Morning lows will be frigid in the 20s/30s. We stay in the 50s/60s next week with a low rain chance.