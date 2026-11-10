Comfortable highs, chance for rain midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good Tuesday Morning!

Bundle up and have the sunglasses.

It's a cold start to the day under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures this afternoon will be comfortable near 70°.

Rain chance: 10%.

Winds: 5/10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: There's an isolated rain chance tomorrow--low risk severe. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 70s and drop off to the 50s/60s the rest of the week.