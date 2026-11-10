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Memphis
Comfortable highs, chance for rain midweek
5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good Tuesday Morning!
Bundle up and have the sunglasses.
It's a cold start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures this afternoon will be comfortable near 70°.
Rain chance: 10%.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: There's an isolated rain chance tomorrow--low risk severe. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 70s and drop off to the 50s/60s the rest of the week.