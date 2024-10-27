Another warmup on the way for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A warm day ahead with near-record temperatures in the Mid-South.

Highs on Monday afternoon are expected to be in 80s; the record for Oct. 28 is 85 degrees, set in 2004.

Same for Tuesday as the record of 85 degrees was set in 2016.

High pressure has taken over and brings sunshine, warmth and dry skies. Expect very windy conditions Wednesday as the cold front arrives bringing what looks like a stormy and wet Halloween.

It does not look great at the moment for trick-or-treaters, and it will likely carry us into Friday morning. This is another cold front that will drop our temperatures to kick off November but by the weekend, we are right back near 80 degrees and will likely be above average for the foreseeable future.

Monday - Univ. of Memphis Men's Basketball plays Univ. of Alabama in Huntsville, AL, at 7 p.m. CT

Monday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday - Halloween

Friday - All Saints Day

Saturday - All Souls Day

Saturday Night/Sunday - Daylight Saving Time (No "S") Ends, Fall Back 1 Hour

Next Monday - Univ. of Memphis Men's Basketball hosts Univ. of Missouri at FedExForum starting at 7 p.m.

Next Monday - Ole Men's Basketball hosts Long Island Univ. in Oxford starting at 6 p.m.

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 85 degrees.Sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.Scattered showers and thunderstorms; wet for trick-or-treaters. Cooler. Highs in the low 70s.Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. Cool. Highs near 70 degrees.