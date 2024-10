Federal agents raid home of Millennia CEO

Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Cleveland home of the founder and CEO of the Millennia Companies, which owns troubled affordable housing properties across Memphis.

"It’s important to remember that an investigation is just that,” wrote Marisa T. Barden, Sinito's attorney, in a statement to FOX13. "There have been no arrests and no charges filed."

According to this letter , the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is accusing Sinito's company of mismanaging federal dollars.

"Nearly $4.9 million is missing or was improperly taken from 19 HUD-insured or HUD-subsidized properties," the letter reads. "Violations of these requirements jeopardize the financial health of the properties, jeopardize the housing stability of the tenant families, and increase the risk of a default to HUD. Your misconduct is so serious and compelling as to affect your present responsibility."

“He’s going to go to jail!" exclaimed Donnie Brown, a Serenity Towers resident of almost eight years. “We deserve better."

As FOX13 reported in December , HUD sought to bar Millennia from entering into any new federal contracts because of “financial mismanagement.”

Then in April, FOX13 reported Millennia planned to exit the affordable housing business by selling most of its properties.

"Millenia (sic) Housing Development and Mr. Sinito are cooperating with the investigation and have no further comment at this time," Sinito's lawyer wrote.

Housing advocates on Wednesday applauded the investigation and search of Sinito's home.

“It's validating in one respect, but it is tragic and another that tenants were forced to suffer for this long, that it had to get to this point," said Kate Walz, the associate director of litigation at National Housing Law Project.

Millennia currently owners Serenity Towers in East Memphis, Hope Heights in Downtown Memphis, Cavelier Court in the Hollywood neighborhood and Gospel Gardens in Whitehaven.

Earlier this month, Millennia lost tax breaks for Cavelier Court and Gospel Gardens after health and safety concerns. Last week, Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge declared Serenity Towers a chronic nuisance after years of inconsistent hot water, broken elevators and code violations.

Tenants worry about what the future may hold at Millennia properties. Renters called on Millennia to invest in permanent safety fixes at properties across town.

“Get up off your butt and do the right thing!" Brown said. "Take care of your business!”