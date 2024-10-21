Sunny, warm with little to no rain over next few days in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to be well above average in the mid-80s across the Mid-South.

Rain chance: 0%.

Winds: 5/10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We're in the mid-80s until the weekend. Rain chances stay low over the next several days. Weekend highs in the 70s.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

