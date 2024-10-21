Open in App
    • FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

    Sunny, warm with little to no rain over next few days in the Mid-South

    2 days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.

    Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to be well above average in the mid-80s across the Mid-South.

    Rain chance: 0%.

    Winds: 5/10 mph.

    LOOKING AHEAD: We're in the mid-80s until the weekend. Rain chances stay low over the next several days. Weekend highs in the 70s.

    Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

    Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees. Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees. Saturday: Partly sunny and not as warm; a slight chance of showers. Highs near 75 degrees. Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s. Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs near 80 degrees.

