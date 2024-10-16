Warmer temps heading into weekend across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The full moon is the Hunter Moon and it's a Supermoon. It's the biggest and brightest supermoon this year, and there've been three of them. Moonrise is at 6:28 p.m. CT.

As of Thursday, Memphis is:

14 days away from Halloween



17 days away from the end of Daylight-Saving Time (no "S"). DST ends early Sunday morning, Nov. 3



19 days away from Election Day, Nov. 5



42 days away from Thanksgiving



69 days away from Christmas

Tonight through next Monday - The A-3 Atlas Comet, aka the 80,000 Year Comet can be seen in the west-southwestern sky 45 minutes after sunset each night

Wednesday - Boss's Day

Thursday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat in a preseason NBA game at the FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday - Univ. of Memphis Football hosts North Texas Univ. at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday - Ole Miss Football hosts Oklahoma Univ. in Oxford, MS starting at 11 a.m. CT

In the evening, the 80,000 Year Comet (Comet Tsuchinshan - ATLAS; discovered in 2023) will be visible again in the west-southwestern sky 45 minutes after sunset, which is at 6:23 p.m. CT. Tonight will be clear and cold with a calm wind and patchy frost. Tomorrow will be sunny and milder. This weekend and next week will be bright and warmer.Thursday Night: Clear and cold with patchy frost by dawn. Overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. Wind: Calm. Friday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: ESE 4-9 mph.Saturday: Sunny and mild. Morning lows in the 40s. Highs in the middle 70s. Sunday: Sunny and mild. Morning lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Highs in the middle 70s. Monday: Sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the low 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Morning lows in the 50s. Highs in the low 80s. Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Morning lows in the 50s. Highs in the low 80s.