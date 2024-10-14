Open in App
    MLGW lays out 10-year plan to replace lead pipes in Memphis

    2 days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are many homes in Memphis that have lead pipes.

    Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) stated that the utility company stopped installing lead service lines in the 1950s but homes built before that time may still have lead pipes.

    Since 2012, MLGW said crews have replaced or inspected 9,000 lead service lines. The risk for homeowners to be exposed to lead usually comes from paint, dust, old furniture or jewelry.

    MLGW said lead in drinking water can happen from corrosion of plumbing materials made with lead.

    During a news conference Monday, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen stressed the drinking water in Memphis does not contain lead when it leaves a water treatment plant. He said some homeowners could have lead pipes in their homes but that also doesn't mean lead will end up in their drinking water.

    McGowen pointed out that the utility company uses sodium hexametaphosphate to treat for corrosion control.

    The utility company said Memphis' water is safe and is tested regularly.

    Denise Johnson has lived in her Midtown home for 35 years. Johnson told FOX13 that while she's aware her home could have lead pipes, her family hasn't had any issues.

    “We have not experienced any issues since we’ve been here," Johnson said.

    Now, MLGW is taking extra steps to replace lead service lines across Memphis and Shelby County. The utility company said it plans to help customers inspect their water service line to make sure it's not lead or galvanized steel. If customers do have those kinds of pipes, the utility company said crews will work with the customer to help replace the service lines.

    Homeowners may see MLGW field crews working around meter boxes and doing visual inspections of the pipes. Customers can email the utility company at leadreplacement@mlgw.org if they have any questions about replacement options.

    In terms of replacing the service lines, MLGW said it's a shared responsibility between the utility company and homeowners.

    MLGW said due to federal infrastructure funds, the utility company can help replace lines, even lines that may be the responsibility of the homeowner. The company plans to launch a pilot program in 2025 for "full service line replacement."

    This program would also develop a way for customers to apply for replacement assistance. MLGW has committed $110 million over the next 10 years to complete these replacements.

    If you have questions about your water, you can call MLGW at 901-544-6549.

    MLGW offers these tips to help customers avoid future risks of drinking water served through lead or galvanized pipes:

    • Flush your taps by running water for 15-30 seconds before using
    • Use only cold water for drinking, cooking and making baby formula
    • Request to have your water tested by MLGW
    • Use water filters certified to remove lead
    • Clean your faucet's screen regularly

