Sunny, cool and crisp weather to stick around in the Mid-South over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grab the coat temps this morning as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

The Mid-South could see a little frost on your plants, especially east of the Mississippi River.

This afternoon, we'll be near 60 across under sunny skies.

On Thursday morning, it will be our coldest morning with a lot of the Mid-South in the 30s. Frost will once again be likely.

Temperatures will gradually warming up! By Friday afternoon, we'll be near 70, then mid-70s for the weekend.

By next week, temps will be near 80 degrees. Rain free conditions through Monday.

The Mid-South is currently at 17 days without measurable rain.

Wednesday - Boss's Day

Thursday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat in a preseason NBA game at the FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday - Univ. of Memphis Football hosts North Texas Univ. at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday - Ole Miss Football hosts Oklahoma Univ. in Oxford, MS starting at 11 a.m. CT

Sunny, cool and crisp. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.Sunny and cool. Morning lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees; morning frost likely. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.Sunny and milder. Morning lows in the 40s; morning frost possible. Highs in the low 70s.Sunny and mild. Morning lows in the 40s. Highs in the middle 70s.Sunny and mild. Morning lows near 50 degrees. Highs in the middle 70s.Sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.