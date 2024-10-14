Open in App
    Sunny, cool and crisp weather to stick around in the Mid-South over next few days

    2 days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grab the coat temps this morning as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

    The Mid-South could see a little frost on your plants, especially east of the Mississippi River.

    Next 48 Hours 10-16-2024

    This afternoon, we'll be near 60 across under sunny skies.

    On Thursday morning, it will be our coldest morning with a lot of the Mid-South in the 30s. Frost will once again be likely.

    Tonight's Lows

    Temperatures will gradually warming up! By Friday afternoon, we'll be near 70, then mid-70s for the weekend.

    By next week, temps will be near 80 degrees. Rain free conditions through Monday.

    How Dry Is It? 10-16-2024

    The Mid-South is currently at 17 days without measurable rain.

    Key Days:
    • Wednesday - Boss's Day
    • Thursday - Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat in a preseason NBA game at the FedExForum starting at 7 p.m. CT
    • Saturday - Univ. of Memphis Football hosts North Texas Univ. at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. CT
    • Saturday - Ole Miss Football hosts Oklahoma Univ. in Oxford, MS starting at 11 a.m. CT
    Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South Wednesday: Sunny, cool and crisp. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Sunny and cool. Morning lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees; morning frost likely. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
    Friday: Sunny and milder. Morning lows in the 40s; morning frost possible. Highs in the low 70s. Saturday: Sunny and mild. Morning lows in the 40s. Highs in the middle 70s. Sunday: Sunny and mild. Morning lows near 50 degrees. Highs in the middle 70s. Monday: Sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

