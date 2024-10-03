Open in App
    Northern lights could be visible to parts of the Mid-South

    2 days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Something many Mid-Southeners consider a "once-in-a-lifetime" event could happen twice in less than six months.

    Aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, could be visible to parts of the Mid-South Thursday and Friday night. Multiple solar flares have given parts of the United States a chance to see the aurora.

    October's solar event isn't expected to be as pronounced as May's showing when we had a severe geomagnetic storm watch. When the northern lights were visible in May, people all over the Mid-South flooded social media with pictures of the glowing sky.

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the Mid-South

    You'll have to stay up late to catch the lights on Thursday with the best chance of Mid-South viewing between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday night, when sunset is scheduled for 6:39 p.m., the lights could be visible between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    Our skies should be clear enough for a viewing if the lights reach this far south, and temperatures will likely be in the 60's, making for pleasant viewing if we're given a chance to see the spectacle.

    devin peterson
    1d ago
    there's way more to come and way more intense ones at that we haven't seen a thing yet
