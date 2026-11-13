📅 FHS Band performing at Pismo Beach Band Review

The Fowler High School Band is scheduled to take part in the Pismo Beach Band Review on Saturday, 11/14/2026.

This is an off-campus performance opportunity for FHS band students.

If you’re part of the Fowler High School community—student, parent, or staff—mark your calendar so you can plan around this date and support the band’s trip and performance as details are shared by the school or band program.