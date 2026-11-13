undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
📅 Fowler boys basketball game at Madera South, Nov. 16
7 days ago
📅 Fowler boys basketball game at Madera South
Fowler High School boys basketball will play at Madera South on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 5:00–8:00 PM.
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team on the road.
When: Nov. 16, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM
What: Boys basketball game, Fowler High at Madera South
Where: Madera South (away game for Fowler High)
Add it to your calendar using the Google Calendar or iCal links on the school event page if you want a reminder.
More Info: Boys Basketball @ Madera South | Fowler High Schoo...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.