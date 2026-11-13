📅 Fowler boys basketball game at Madera South

Fowler High School boys basketball will play at Madera South on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 5:00–8:00 PM.

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team on the road.

When: Nov. 16, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM

What: Boys basketball game, Fowler High at Madera South

Where: Madera South (away game for Fowler High)

Add it to your calendar using the Google Calendar or iCal links on the school event page if you want a reminder.