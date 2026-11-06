📅 Fowler High Cross Country at TCC Championships Nov. 10

📅 Fowler High Cross Country at TCC Championships

The Fowler High School cross country team is scheduled to compete in the TCC Championships on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

The event is listed on the Fowler High School calendar (school located in Fowler, CA). Students, families, and fans can use this time to come out and support the team.

You can also add the event to your Google Calendar or download the iCal file from the school’s event page to get reminders.