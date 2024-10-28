Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FourFourTwo

    ‘Joining Manchester United on loan reminded me what I’m capable of – it gave me the confidence to step away, go somewhere and achieve something’: England international reveals how Old Trafford move resurrected his career

    By Ryan Dabbs,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IzL4_0wP73OY600

    Manchester United are a difficult club to turn down at any point in a player's career, so when Jack Butland received that opportunity in 2023 he knew he had to take it.

    But his six-month loan move proved its worth ten-fold, sparking a fire within him to play regular first team football once again.

    Though Butland was contracted to Crystal Palace for three years, he made just 10 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, with Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita preferred ahead of him at Selhurst Park. So, when the opportunity to join Manchester United , the club he supported as a child, came up, Butland simply couldn't say no.

    Manchester United revitalised Jack Butland

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss6WQ_0wP73OY600

    Butland at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

    "I happened to break my hand against United during pre-season," Butland explains to FourFourTwo . "The deal was developing in the background and I wasn’t fully aware – hindsight would have made me pull out of that game, potentially."

    Due to Butland's injury, Manchester United instead opted for Martin Dubravka from Newcastle to become David De Gea's back-up. The Magpies recalled the Slovakian 'keeper at the start of January, though, opening the door for Butland to eventually get his Old Trafford move.

    "It happened in January and it was a no-brainer for me," Butland says. "It was a hell of an experience. I would love to have stepped out on the pitch for them, but I wasn’t prepared to wait for that to happen – careers are short and I had to get back playing. I needed to wrestle some control back.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cj9sU_0wP73OY600

    Butland is now shining at Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

    "It was six months of my life that could prove to be one of the most significant periods I’ve ever had: it reminded me what I’m really capable of, and that’s what gave me the confidence to step away."

    Following the end of his loan spell at Manchester United and the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace, Butland moved to Rangers on a free transfer. But while stepping away from English football for the first time in his career could have proved a little daunting, all he ever wanted was minutes after finding game time difficult to come by since 2019.

    "I had a wicked time at Palace – good people, great club – but it was about playing time," Butland reveals. "The club had signed Sam Johnstone, Vicente Guaita was in and out with injury, and I couldn’t do anything about it because I had a broken hand.

    VIDEO: Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

    "The opportunity to join Manchester United came about in the summer and it seemed too big to turn down – this was the club I’d supported from a very, very young age. All it did was fuel my ambition to go and play."

    And play he did. Since arriving in Glasgow the 31-year-old has performed strongly, making 58 appearances for the Gers in all competitions last term and even earning a spot in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in 2023/24.

    "Near the end of 2022/23, I wanted to take control of my future; to go somewhere and achieve something," Butland adds. "That’s where Rangers came in."

    Butland is now targeting a return to the England squad , six years after making his last appearance for the national team.

    Related Search

    Manchester UnitedOld TraffordPremier League transfersManchester United loanOld Trafford experiencePremier League

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'There was talk of a £4 million move to Arsenal, making me the most expensive player signed by an English club, but I said, "Boss, I’m happy here"': Coventry City cult hero reveals whyhe rejected record move to the Gunners in 1993
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    The next Manchester United manager has already turned down another job to take Old Trafford role: report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Manchester United report: Two England stars' futures in serious doubt under Ruben Amorim
    FourFourTwo3 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Manchester United to pay Erik ten Hag eye-watering sum after sacking Dutchman: report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Ballon d'Or 2025: Odds, nominees and everything we know
    FourFourTwo10 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Manchester City report: Real Madrid want shock Rodri move - after 'daily' talks to convince him
    FourFourTwo7 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Newcastle United planning seismic January bid for Liverpool target: report
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Mark Lawrenson hails ‘outstanding’ Evan Ferguson after Irishman breaks goalscoring slump
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Ballon d'Or 2024 results LEAKED - with some shock final standings
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Arsenal want record-breaking South American star: report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Ballon d'Or 2024: The full standings
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Real Madrid ready to SACK Carlo Ancelotti after Barcelona humiliation: report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Arsenal want ANOTHER Manchester City title winner, as Mikel Arteta eyes new forward: report
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Arsenal defender to complete transfer, following president's comments: report
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Ballon d’Or 2025 power rankings: Vinicius Jr early favourite to exact revenge
    FourFourTwo10 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy