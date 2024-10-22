'Rasmus Hojlund needs to not be so nice - he has a point to be angry': Manchester United legend offers strong advice for forward

A former Old Trafford icon has offered Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund some strong advice.

Hojlund, 21, netted the winner against Brentford recently, as the Red Devils came from behind to win by 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams. The Denmark international scored his first goal of the Premier League season in the process, following up on Alejandro Garnacho's earlier effort.

Manager Erik ten Hag has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks, with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee having failed to hit the ground running following his arrival from Bologna.

Rasmus Hojlund told what he needs to do in front of goal by former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has offered some advice the way of Hojlund, believing the 21-year-old needs to be more outspoken in his demands.

Some claims in the media over the past 12 months had suggested Manchester United former Atalanta man was being denied opportunities, with his team-mates 'refusing' to pass him .

“I think as a striker he needs to be more demanding and arguing,” Bulgarian hitman Berbatov told Rio Ferdinand recently on his podcast 'FIVE'.

“Not being so nice and just pushing the buttons of some of the players around him. Like give me the ball, asking for the ball, when the ball is not coming because I can see that he was doing some runs behind the defence and then nobody was seeing him. That should make you angry, you have a point to be angry after this one.”

Hojlund enjoyed a fruitful first season at Old Trafford, netting 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions. Zirkzee has arrived to help carry the weight, with Anthony Martial leaving the club after his nine-year spell.

Zirkzee did score against Fulham on the opening day of the season but has failed to do so since, with more pressure also building on the Netherlands international.

"The positives today were without a doubt the front three in Garnacho, Rashford and Hojlund," Alan Shearer told Match of the Day. "I thought they more than played their part and were a constant threat for large parts of the game.

"They linked up well, getting their shots away at goal. I thought Hojlund was really impressive. A lot of times having to do the dirty work and holding defenders off. It allowed the other two to play a more forward role."