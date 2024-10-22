Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FourFourTwo

    'Rasmus Hojlund needs to not be so nice - he has a point to be angry': Manchester United legend offers strong advice for forward

    By Matthew Holt,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJyve_0wGoilHi00

    A former Old Trafford icon has offered Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund some strong advice.

    Hojlund, 21, netted the winner against Brentford recently, as the Red Devils came from behind to win by 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams. The Denmark international scored his first goal of the Premier League season in the process, following up on Alejandro Garnacho's earlier effort.

    Manager Erik ten Hag has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks, with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee having failed to hit the ground running following his arrival from Bologna.

    Rasmus Hojlund told what he needs to do in front of goal by former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDjUc_0wGoilHi00

    Dimitar Berbatov (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Dimitar Berbatov has offered some advice the way of Hojlund, believing the 21-year-old needs to be more outspoken in his demands.

    Some claims in the media over the past 12 months had suggested Manchester United former Atalanta man was being denied opportunities, with his team-mates 'refusing' to pass him .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4Nrg_0wGoilHi00

    Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are beginning to build better chemistry on the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

    “I think as a striker he needs to be more demanding and arguing,” Bulgarian hitman Berbatov told Rio Ferdinand recently on his podcast 'FIVE'.

    “Not being so nice and just pushing the buttons of some of the players around him. Like give me the ball, asking for the ball, when the ball is not coming because I can see that he was doing some runs behind the defence and then nobody was seeing him. That should make you angry, you have a point to be angry after this one.”

    Hojlund enjoyed a fruitful first season at Old Trafford, netting 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions. Zirkzee has arrived to help carry the weight, with Anthony Martial leaving the club after his nine-year spell.

    Zirkzee did score against Fulham on the opening day of the season but has failed to do so since, with more pressure also building on the Netherlands international.

    Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

    "The positives today were without a doubt the front three in Garnacho, Rashford and Hojlund," Alan Shearer told Match of the Day. "I thought they more than played their part and were a constant threat for large parts of the game.

    "They linked up well, getting their shots away at goal. I thought Hojlund was really impressive. A lot of times having to do the dirty work and holding defenders off. It allowed the other two to play a more forward role."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jose Mourinho opens the door for potential Premier League return amid Manchester United reunion
    FourFourTwo15 hours ago
    Players who missed penalties at the World Cup
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Tottenham chasing exciting youngster dubbed the 'next Bukayo Saka': report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Liverpool lining up Brighton star as sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Chelsea wonderkid breaks long-standing Neymar record, in hugely promising signs for Blues
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Lauren James: Everything you should know about the England forward
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    'He is a genius - everyone knows to a T what we are going to do and what we need to do. And when we do it, we pull up performances like that': Aston Villa star highlights key influence of Unai Emery
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Sokito Scudetta review: I found a groundbreaking new football boot that is both eco-friendly and high on quality
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    'The Crown Prince is losing patience' Amanda Staveley's leaked WhatsApp messages suggest Mohammed bin Salman signed off key decisions during the Newcastle United takeover saga, with TV personalities Ant and Dec involved in the push
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sir Bobby Charlton: Reflecting on the legacy of a true gentleman, a year after the legend's passing
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Denmark unveil limited edition shirt for Nations League fixtures
    FourFourTwo17 hours ago
    Arsenal legend makes true feelings felt on Manchester United owners
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Real Madrid pressing ahead to hire Xabi Alonso, with talks having begun: report
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    Manchester United player waiting for Erik ten Hag’s sacking before deciding future: report
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Goalkeepers who took penalties
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Manchester United 'could face charge' over furious coach reaction to Matthijs de Ligt incident
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    David Ornstein delivers MAJOR update on Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Arsenal looking at huge Emirates Stadium upgrade: Everything you need to know about the Gunners' big ground plans
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    WATCH: Legendary ex Liverpool goalkeeper booed, as he saves child's penalty
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Proven Ways to Boost Your Cat’s Happiness: Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy