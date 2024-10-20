FourFourTwo
‘Early on, Shearer was quite rightly the main man, but being backup really grinded on me as the years wore on – I hated the role’: Newcastle United cult hero reveals annoyance at never being considered good enough for No.9 role at St. James' Park
By Ryan Dabbs,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Over the years, people have been more sympathetic about the time I went to prison. We’ve all done stupid things in our lives. I’m not that guy any more’: Premier League hardman on being arrested for headbutting opponent
FourFourTwo1 day ago
‘Guys like Carlo Ancelotti don’t keep people on the staff if you’re not decent – every time a manager left, I thought I was gone, but I knew I was good at my job’: Everton legend on surviving seven managers at Goodison Park
FourFourTwo2 days ago
FourFourTwo16 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
'The Crown Prince is losing patience' Amanda Staveley's leaked WhatsApp messages suggest Mohammed bin Salman signed off key decisions during the Newcastle United takeover saga, with TV personalities Ant and Dec involved in the push
FourFourTwo18 hours ago
FourFourTwo2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
J. Souza29 days ago
Matt Whittaker8 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern6 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Camilo Díaz2 days ago
Alameda Post4 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
'He is a genius - everyone knows to a T what we are going to do and what we need to do. And when we do it, we pull up performances like that': Aston Villa star highlights key influence of Unai Emery
FourFourTwo1 day ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
FourFourTwo18 hours ago
FourFourTwo1 day ago
FourFourTwo23 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0