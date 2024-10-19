Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FourFourTwo

    "Winning the Champions League was like Denmark in 1992 – nobody put a lot of money on us, but when it's only one game, anything can happen': Former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool forward on his European heroics

    By Chris Flanagan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HG0G_0wDNMt5g00

    Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s final – 27 years after their most recent triumph in the competition.

    Dortmund last season reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, taking on Real Madrid at Wembley and pushing Carlo Ancelotti’s men close, only to ultimately lose 2-0.

    After two games of this season’s competition, BVB lead the controversial new league phase after following a 3-0 win at Club Brugge with a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the Bernabeu. Real Madrid themselves lost their second match, 1-0 at Lille.

    Borussia Dortmund legend has his say

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uen0P_0wDNMt5g00

    Karl-Heinz Riedle with the trophy in 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Dortmund last won the Champions League in 1997, when Karl-Heinz Riedle scored twice in the final against Juventus in Munich – five years after another upset when Denmark beat Germany in the final of Euro 92.

    Riedle would go on to have spells with Liverpool and Fulham in English football.

    “If you’re in the Champions League final, it’s something really special,” the former striker tells FourFourTwo now. “Juventus had a really good team, with (Zinedine) Zidane, (Alessandro) Del Piero and so on. Nobody was putting a lot of money on us, but it was like Denmark, it’s only one game, anything can happen. We took our chance, and it was a special moment.”

    Riedle now works as an ambassador for Borussia Dortmund, and recently travelled to Singapore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its presence in Asia. A BVB office was opened in Singapore in 2014, as part of their quest to grow their profile on the continent as a whole.

    That has involved first-team tours, legend matches, youth development programmes, fan clubs gatherings and viewing parties, as well as a Bundesliga initiative that gives Asian players the chance to train at top German academies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J07yP_0wDNMt5g00

    Dortmund fans hold aloft their scarves

    Even though the England national team have just appointed a German manager in the shape of Thomas Tuchel, Riedle is aware that at domestic level, the Bundesliga still has some catching up to do with the Premier League, to grow their presence in different continents across the globe.

    “It was an incredible experience, I mean it’s 10 years, that’s a great anniversary,” the 59-year-old said of his visit to Singapore.

    “I’ve always enjoyed travelling there, we’ve visited so many countries, you share your experiences, you get new ideas of the culture, the people, to meet with them, so it’s been a great pleasure for me to come over for the last nine or 10 years now. We get in contact with sponsors, or we do something with the youth academies, so it’s not only limited to one thing.

    “I love to go to south east Asia, or Asia in general – China or Japan, where we’ve been two or three times. You get a new feeling for people, for the culture, for everything.

    “My colleagues like Roman Weidenfeller or Patrick Owomoyela also love to visit, because the people are so friendly to us. We had some brilliant games in Vietnam and Indonesia – I’m the oldest, so sometimes I play a little bit, but I do more on the coaching side.

    “People are very interested in our club, in our country, but you can see that it’s still a long way to go for us, for the Bundesliga, because the Premier League is so far away from us at the moment. We close the gap a little bit more and more though, and that’s our aim.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Guys like Carlo Ancelotti don’t keep people on the staff if you’re not decent – every time a manager left, I thought I was gone, but I knew I was good at my job’: Everton legend on surviving seven managers at Goodison Park
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Elite players who played on three or more continents
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    'What the future will bring I have no idea': Liverpool superstar reluctant to share details about contract negotiations
    FourFourTwo5 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Pretenders or real deal? Liverpool hit sink-or-swim spell as Chelsea set to kick of huge test of title credentials
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    'The Crown Prince is losing patience' Amanda Staveley's leaked WhatsApp messages suggest Mohammed bin Salman signed off key decisions during the Newcastle United takeover saga, with TV personalities Ant and Dec involved in the push
    FourFourTwo3 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents46 minutes ago
    Successful managers who started in non-League
    FourFourTwo1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Chelsea wonderkid breaks long-standing Neymar record, in hugely promising signs for Blues
    FourFourTwo7 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Clubs who play in another country's league
    FourFourTwo2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today21 minutes ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is destined to sign a new contract, according to Jamie Carragher
    FourFourTwo8 hours ago
    Football clubs who shared a stadium with another sport
    FourFourTwo13 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Millions of aging Americans are facing dementia by themselves
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy