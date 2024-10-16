Premier League injuries: Every injured player in the Premier League right now

Premier League injuries are mounting up, as the season's congestion starts to take its toll on players.

With a rise in injuries of all kinds, Premier League fans are keeping an eye on the fitness issues of their favourite stars. Fantasy Premier League is of course a consideration for many, while the title, European spots and relegation could all be decided by which clubs have the deepest squads.

With an expanded Club World Cup to contend with, it's not just muscular injuries such as hamstring tweaks and contact blows like ankle sprains that have shot up recently. There are more serious problems to contend with, as all this football has been blamed for a sharp increase in anterior cruciate ligament injuries .

This is particularly prevalent in the women's game. ACL injuries in the Women's Super League and beyond are at an all-time high, with very little research into the phenomenon.

We also cover suspensions here, with any player who picks up a ban being documented in our run-down.

Here are all the injuries affecting Premier League stars right now, with assessments of when they could return to action for their clubs.

The full list of current Premier League injuries

Arsenal

Arsenal have several injury problems, ranging from short to long-term. Captain Martin Odegaard, who was injured during September's international break , is expected to be out until November, while Bukayo Saka withdrew from England duty recently through injury. Kai Havertz, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are all doubts for the next game, with Kieran Tierney a long-term absence.

Aston Villa

Potentially a sign of the increased pressure of competing in the Champions League , Aston Villa have injuries to some key players. Defender Ezri Konsa temporarily joins the long-term-injured Tyrone Mings on the sidelines, greatly reducing the Villans' defensive strength. Further up the field, Unai Emery has been without captain John McGinn since September, a scenario not helped by more recent concerns over the likes of Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey.

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth could soon be in the relatively rare position of having a clean bill of health following their upcoming game against Arsenal. At present, only Tyler Adams is in the treatment room and is nearing a return. The USMNT midfielder arrived for big money in the summer of 2023 from Leeds United but, at present, has only managed four outings for the Cherries due to his lengthy lay-off.

Brentford

The loss of Yoane Wissa — who was Brentford 's top scorer in the Premier League last season — felt like a big blow. The fact that fellow forwards Igor Thiago and Gustavo Nunes, both summer signings, were also resigned to the treatment room left a lot of pressure on Bryan Mbeumo's shoulders. Six goals in seven league games suggests he's coping just fine, but Thomas Frank will be glad when he has a full cast to alleviate some of that burden.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Welcome to the Premier League, Fabian Hurzeler! No team currently has more injuries to deal with than the 31-year-old German coach, with Arsenal and Manchester United having similarly busy treatment rooms — coincidentally two teams that Joao Pedro netted against early in the season. Hurzeler's Brighton have coped well without the Brazilian, but he will be eagerly eyeing the return of one of his biggest goal threats in November.

Chelsea

It would take a long list to render Chelsea scraping for options, but that is irrelevant for now as they remain relatively injury-free. Those around Stamford Bridge will have all eyes on the return of Reece James. The perennially sidelined full-back made just 11 appearances for the Blues last season, and has not been seen on the pitch since pre-season, but could be back in action this month.

Crystal Palace

Aside from persistent groin strains, Crystal Palace are in fairly good shape as we return from October's international break. A couple of longer-term injuries in Matheus Franca and Daniel Munoz will be a miss, but the situation around Rob Holding is easily the most intriguing. "Rob is training individually at the moment. We will talk together. He knows the reason," Oliver Glasner ominously said.

Everton

Everton have not had the best luck with injuries throughout the beginning of 2024/25 but appear to be now approaching some level of normality, with a number of players on the cusp of a return. Key among the returnees will be Jarrad Branthwaite. The breakout star was vital for the Toffees' survival, prompting interest from the likes of Manchester United in the summe r, but he has remained with the Merseyside club for their final season at Goodison Park.

Fulham

Marco Silva has been blessed with relatively few fitness concerns in the early part of this term, and his Fulham side's current eighth-place position in the table shows that stability pays. The return of Jorge Cuenca will be hotly anticipated, however, as the summer signing has so far been restricted to two Carabao Cup appearances for his new club.

Ipswich Town

One of the more bizarre injury tales this season comes courtesy of Axel Tuanzebe. He almost lost his thumb in a freak washing-up accident , requiring surgery to remove a lodged shard glass, leaving him sidelined for Ipswich Town while he recovers. Let's hope that's him off clearing up duty for a while!

Leicester City

Leicester City are yet to suffer any real hardship on the injury front since Steve Cooper took over, a factor which may have helped their early escape from the relegation zone. One returnee the Foxes boss will have his attention on is Patson Daka, who played a substantial amount of games in the Championship last season and may be able to take some of the strain away from an ageing Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool

Arne Slot hasn't had to spend long in England to learn that when it rains, it pours. Seeing your primary goalkeeper go down injured is bad enough, but panic may start setting in when that coincides with your backup gloveman suffering from a virus. Third-in-line Vitezslav Jaros stepped into the breach for Alisson against Crystal Palace and managed to hold onto Liverpool 's clean sheet. Will he be called upon again?

Manchester City

Rarely does an injury to one player feel significant enough to entirely turn the title race, but that is precisely the case with Rodri. Manchester City simply do not lose with the Spain international playing, but their record without him is decidedly more patchy. All eyes will be on what magic Pep Guardiola can conjure up for the remainder of the season in his absence.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has not yet had to battle anything approaching the intense injury crisis he faced last term at Manchester United , but there have been enough curveballs to consider in the early part of the season. Those associated with the Red Devils will hope that at least one of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia make a consistent return to the Dutchman's starting XIs soon, as the left-back berth has caused problems at Old Trafford for months now.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United 's transfer window left a lot to be desired after spending the summer chasing, and not signing, Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Manager Eddie Howe has cut a frustrated figure as a result so far in 2024/25 and won't have been cheered up any by having to deal with substantial injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles in the Magpies' backline.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to the new campaign, picking up a headline win against Liverpool — currently standing as the only side to defeat the Reds this season. However, injuries in the last few weeks to key men like Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare will not make their current comfortable mid-table position easy to hold.

Southampton

With long-term absentee Gavin Bazunu comprehensively replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, aside from a quick return to the treatment table for Ross Stewart, Southampton are yet to feel the impact of any significant injuries. It makes you fear for them if one does crop up, as it is currently only Wolverhampton Wanderers keeping them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur remain in good health following the return of summer signing Dominic Solanke. However, not helping their current situation is all those who are currently carrying an issue are from the attacking unit, lessening the options for forever forward-looking manager Ange Postecoglou.

West Ham United

The only man currently standing between West Ham United and a clean bill of health is summer signing Niclas Fullkrug. He was one of the stand-out names at Euro 2024 and showed enough to tempt the Hammers in. He'll hope his turnaround is swift to repay their faith by opening his Premier League account in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The early signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season don't look good, both on and off the pitch. Carrying three ACL injuries in Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez and Sara Kalajdzic, the Midlands side won't find any comfort in looking at the league table either, currently sitting bottom of the pile.