Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham frustrated after Carlo Ancelotti

Jude Bellingham has barely put a foot wrong since his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last year.

But the first time since his big money switch in 2023, the England star may have ride out a rough patch in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham featured on Wednesday night as Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to French side Lille in the Champions League, with the Los Blancos number five cutting a frustrated figure throughout and facing criticism in the Spanish press following the loss.

Why Jude Bellingham was frustrated during Real Madrid’s loss at Lille

Carlo Ancelotti used Bellingham in a deeper midfield role against Lille

Unlike French superstar Kylian Mbappe , Bellingham did start for Carlo Ancelott i’s team in Lille. But he was not deployed in the number ten position, where he scored so many goals from during his maiden season in Spain .

Instead, Bellingham took up a wide midfield role, to the left of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouameni, in what often resembled a 4-4-2 set-up.

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid suffered a surprise defeat in France (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Ancelotti tweaked his team to allow Vinicius Jr and young forward Endrick to take up advanced positions and occupy the Lille defence. However, it didn’t work with the French side getting the lead in first-half injury time through a Jonathan David penalty, following a laboured performance from the visitors.

The Italian boss did change things not long after the break, introducing Mbappe to join the attack. But Bellingham remained in a deeper role, unable to influence the play and looking increasingly exasperated as the game wore on.

The former Dortmund man struggled to impose himself on the action and although Real did eventually create chances they failed to find the elusive equaliser.

Bellingham wasted their best opportunity of the night, volleying straight at Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier only a few yards out.

The Englishman was subsequently criticised by Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS following the game, who directly questioned his ability to play in a deeper role.

AS wrote: "In Bellingham's case, the decline is much more palpable: he has only two assists, without goals, in seven games played.

“Last season, after seven games, he had scored six goals. These figures should not be compared coldly, because his role now, since the arrival of Mbappe, is very different, but the Englishman is still looking for his best version as a midfielder."

Despite the shock defeat, Real aren’t anywhere near a crisis. It was the European Champions first defeat in 36 matches in all competitions – a remarkable run stretching back to 18 January against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

In FourFourTwo’s view Bellingham should have enough credit in the bank with supporters to ride out his first slump in form, after an outstanding debut season last year. However, his performances at the Euros with England highlighted a need to improve his tactical awareness, if he is to reach his full potential.

The Three Lions star seemed to thrive when given freedom by Ancelotti in the number ten role last season. But with a wealth of forwards at Real’s disposal, Bellingham may need to build on his all-round game and become more of a box-to-box midfielder if he is to continue to thrive in La Liga.