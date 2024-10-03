Open in App
    • FourFourTwo

    Cole Palmer's Chelsea shirt from four-goal Brighton blitz up for auction

    By Joe Mewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDz3n_0vsirTPq00

    Chelsea's Cole Palmer produced an early contender for the best individual performance of the season - or any other season - last weekend when he scored four goals in a 20-minute first-half blitz against Brighton.

    The England star saw what had been an excellent start to the new season hit new heights against the Seagulls, also hitting the post and seeing a goal ruled out for offside in the 4-2 Stamford Bridge victory.

    Fans now have the chance to land themselves a slice of Premier League history , as Palmer's matchworn shirt from his historic performance has gone up for auction.

    Cole Palmer's four-goal matchworn shirt up for auction

    Palmer's haul was the first time that a player had scored four goals in the opening half of a Premier League match and bidding is now open on MatchWornShirt.com - but Blues fans will need deep pockets if they are they win the auction.

    Fans can bid on the shirt, which is signed by Palmer, until midnight on Friday, October 4, with the highest bid as of 10.30am on Thursday morning being £25,939.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhnyR_0vsirTPq00

    Cole Palmer scores against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Proceeds from the action go to Chelsea , with the club making a subsequent donation to the Chelsea F.C. Foundation following the completion of the sale.

    With 36 hours of bidding remaining at the time of writing, Palmer's shirt is closing in on MatchWornShirt.com's record sale, which is a Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United shirt that went for £39,000 in 2022.

    Palmer is one of 32 players to score four or more goals in a single Premier League game, but no other player has managed to achieve this feat before half-time.

    Palmer is now one of seven players to score four goals in a single Premier League match on two occasions and narrowly missed out on joining Sergio Aguero, Dimitar Berbatov, Jermain Defoe, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole as the only players to net five times in one game. FourFourTwo ranked Palmer as the ninth-best attacking midfielder in the world last month.

    VIDEO: Why Cole Palmer Is The Best Player In The Premier League Right Now

    At the age of 22, Palmer has plenty more chances to set more individual records, with his form in 2024 seeing him earn a new nine-year contract at Chelsea, while his value on Transfermarkt has risen to €90million.

    Next up for Palmer will be Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest, as the former Manchester City star was not included in Chelsea's Europa League squad , meaning he will be able to put his feet up and watch his team-mates in action against Gent on Thursday night.

