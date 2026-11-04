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Burger King Drive-Thru Worker Wears Blackface for Halloween and Tells the Customer Filming Her Exactly What She’s Dressed As: ‘I’m Just Black Tonight’
By admin,3 days ago
A Burger King drive-thru employee spent her Halloween shift serving customers in blackface — and when the Black woman at the window asked her what she was supposed to be dressed as, she answered without hesitation: "I'm just Black tonight." The customer, Shavelle Devine, recorded…