    Joplin woman celebrates turning 90 with skydiving

    By Damara Hale,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wM00c_0wNoqX1H00

    MILLER, Mo. — They say age is just a number, and when you are nearly a hundred, you start checking items off your bucket list.

    “You’re kind of close to heaven while you’re up there,” said Eleanor Mann, a skydiver from Joplin, turning 90.

    About 10,000 feet closer to be exact.

    And for Eleanor Mann, her 90th birthday seemed like a great chance to experience this thrilling ride one more time.

    “Did it before when I was 70,” said Mann.

    She promised herself she would do it again if she lived to be 90.

    “I just thought it was an interesting thing to do and I loved it before just floating down through the air. It was just wonderful,” said Mann.

    So she geared up, parachute set as she made her way to the plane, ready to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.

    Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were cheering her on from the beginning until she stuck the landing.

    “We love it. As much as we enjoy sharing the sport with everybody. We love to see those folks come out. It’s kind of a special thing for them,” said Bryan Wolford, Ozarks Skydive Center owner.

    Ozarks Skydive Center owner, Bryan Wolford, says the oldest person they’ve had jump was 96 years old.

    But seeing the amount of support when they achieve it, is what makes it worth it.

    “I think, our whole joy with the sport and doing what is sharing it with other folks. And when we can share it with somebody at 90, that’s pretty pretty neat,” said Wolford.

    Mann says she’s glad she got to enjoy this year’s adventure with support from her family.

    “Well, a blessing that they love me so much that they would take their time and drive so far. Some of them had to drive far. I just appreciate it so much,” said Mann.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

