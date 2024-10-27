Open in App
    Frontenac Volleyball beats West Franklin and Riverton to capture Sub-State Championship

    By Cam Iasimone,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mTXf_0wNoqSbe00

    FRONTENAC, KS – The Frontenac Raiders hosted the Sub-State Championship Volleyball Tournament on their home court as they welcomed in the West Franklin Falcons, the Galena Bulldogs, and the Riverton Rams.

    Game 1 consisted of the Raiders taking on the Falcons.

    With a loud home crowd and barley any open seats in the bleachers, the Raiders were fired up in set number one.

    Feeding off the energy from the fans was Skylar Hutchison to kick things off. She elevated off a perfect set from Ellie Bloom to give the Raiders a 5-1 early lead.

    Continuing the offensive momentum was Kayci McGowen. She read the Falcons defense perfectly, finding a gap, and securing the attack with a soft touch.

    The Falcons would look to answer as Hayden Walters’ attack was blocked on the near side of the net by McGown. The volley would soar out of bounds for a West Franklin point.

    Kaylee Williams followed with an attack of her own for two straight Falcons’ points.

    Despite the West Franklin comeback, the Raiders never showed signs of slowing down.

    Lucy Anderson would be set up by Bloom for another emphatic Raiders attack as they went on to take the 2-0 sweep.

    This impressive play would carry over into the championship round versus the Riverton Rams. In a back and forth battle, Frontenac would win set one 25-20, Riverton took set two 25-22, and the Raiders closed it out in set three in dominating fashion 25-13.

    With this sub-state title, the Raiders will look to advance to the state tournament.

