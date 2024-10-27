Diamond Volleyball dominates Sarcoxie 3-1 to win Class 2 District 11 Championship

DIAMOND, MO – The Diamond Wildcats hosted the Class 2 District 11 Championship Volleyball Tournament on their home court as they welcomed in the Sarcoxie Bears for the final round.

Sarcoxie took set one 25-18, but coming out strong in set two for the Wildcats was Aubrey Curtis. She secured an attack with power to set the tone for Diamond.

Sarcoxie would answer with a Ariel Wilson attack to continue the back and forth battle.

Alexis Letts continued the momentum with another powerful spike to give the Bears an edge after trailing.

After the Bears went on a run, Wildcats’ Addie Beckett secured three aces in a row before Sarcoxie was forced to call a timeout.

This momentum shift resulted in the hosts taking the next three sets and winning the Class 2 District 11 Championship.

The team will look to advance and play the winner of the District 12 championship game between Fair Grove and El Dorado.

