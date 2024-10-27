Open in App
    Webb City Volleyball takes down Marshfield for Class 4 District 6 Championship

    By Cam Iasimone,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJdis_0wNooSFQ00

    SPRINGFIELD, MO – Springfield Catholic High School was the destination for the Class 4 District 6 Volleyball Championship.

    The #1 seeded Webb City Cardinals, looking for their fourth district title in a row, battled up with the #3 Marshfield Lady Blue Jays.

    The first set was a close one. Marshfield was on the attack going for the kill but there was too much power behind it as the ball traveled out of bounds while Webb City took the first set.

    Marshfield found their footing in the second set as they went for the kill with the Cardinals blocking it out of bounds. That last point knotted things up 1-1.

    Webb City took a dominating win in set three but fast forwarding to the fourth, it was Marshfield attacking trying to set the tone early. However, Jaeli Rutledge and Savannah Crane formed a wall on the near side of the net to get the block and keep the momentum going.

    On the last volley, Crane bumped it to Rutledge who finished the game with an emphatic finish to capture the Class 4 District 6 Title for the fourth year in a row.

    Rutledge finished with 8 blocks and 14 kills to lead Webb City as the team looks to advance to the state tournament.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

