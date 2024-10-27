Open in App
    • Four States Home Page

    Early voting continues in Crawford County with multiple locations

    By Damara Hale,

    1 days ago

    CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The race to the polls for early voting continues in Crawford County.

    Tomorrow’s open polling location is at the Meadowbrook Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

    You can also cast early votes at the Crawford County Clerk’s Office from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays until November 4 at noon.

    You can find a list of where to vote in Southeast Kansas on our website under the Your Election Headquarters tab.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy