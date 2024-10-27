Early voting continues in Crawford County with multiple locations

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The race to the polls for early voting continues in Crawford County.

Tomorrow’s open polling location is at the Meadowbrook Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also cast early votes at the Crawford County Clerk’s Office from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays until November 4 at noon.

You can find a list of where to vote in Southeast Kansas on our website under the Your Election Headquarters tab.

