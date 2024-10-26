Corn stunt disease reaches Missouri, raises concerns

LAMAR, Mo. — This year, Missouri corn farmers may be dealing with a brand new issue, a disease slowly spreading north from Mexico. It may be an even bigger problem next year.

Mother Nature took Southwest Missouri from one extreme in the spring, with too much water all at once, to not enough the rest of the summer.

“It started off like we were goanna recover from the drought and then everything went wrong,” said Micah Doubledee, agronomist, University of Missouri Extension.

Micah Doubledee says that was especially the case with the corn crop.

But it wasn’t just a case of too much and then too little moisture, it was also the introduction of a brand new disease in Missouri, called corn stunt.

Corn stunt has made its way north from Mexico in recent years, into Texas, then Oklahoma and now in Missouri. It’s spread through little insects called corn leafhoppers, hundreds of which are stuck to this placard.

“That’s the reason we put them in a zip lock bag and then we take it back to the lab so we can count and correctly identify them,” said Dr. Ivair Valmorbida, entomology, University of Missouri.

Researchers are sweeping alfalfa fields with nets like these to identify corn leafhoppers from other insects, to figure out if they’re carrying the disease and can they survive the winter living on these plants until next year’s corn crop is planted.

Dr. Ivair Valmorbida says he hopes the answer is no.

“If they show up earlier in the season and they’re carrying the pathogen, so the answer is yes, we’re going to have a problem next year, and depending upon temperature and how fast insect population build up, that could be a real concern for the growers,” said Valmorbida.

The one thing known is that the yield from infected corn plants is much lower than that of those without.

