Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Four States Home Page

    PSU’s “KRPS” temporarily off air amid move to new location

    By Priscilla Mace,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hY3Bw_0wGGaDAo00

    PITTSBURG, Kan. — The radio station at Pittsburg State is on the move – which will put it temporarily off the air.

    Starting tomorrow, KRPS 89.9 will be off the air as the station will move to a new temporary space in Grubbs Hall.

    More on PSU…

    Station manager Fred Fletcher-Fierro says it’s uncertain when the station will start rebroadcasting.

    He added, an announcement will be made on its Facebook page.

    Plans call for a new station in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

    KRPS has operated out of Shirk Hall since 1988 – but that building will be demolished in the coming years.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Winston
    1d ago
    How is it public radio when is spews left wing garbage and lies? Defund and shut it down
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Springfield woman uses tracker to find stolen election signs
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    Four States Home Page3 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    Four States Home Page21 hours ago
    Walmart offering ‘inflation-free’ meal deal for the holidays. Here’s what it includes
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    GMFS Calvary Chapel!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Motorized bicycle rider killed in collision on Interstate 49
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    Four States Home Page3 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    Four States Home Page21 hours ago
    Saint Paul’s donates 300 pounds of food to Souls Harbor
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    GMFS Goes Hollywood!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Missouri man gets 15 years for burglary, assault after Alford Plea
    Four States Home Page19 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    Four States Home Page3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    Four States Home Page20 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    Four States Home Page22 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    Four States Home Page2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy