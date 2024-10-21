PSU’s “KRPS” temporarily off air amid move to new location

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The radio station at Pittsburg State is on the move – which will put it temporarily off the air.

Starting tomorrow, KRPS 89.9 will be off the air as the station will move to a new temporary space in Grubbs Hall.

More on PSU…

Station manager Fred Fletcher-Fierro says it’s uncertain when the station will start rebroadcasting.

He added, an announcement will be made on its Facebook page.

Plans call for a new station in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

KRPS has operated out of Shirk Hall since 1988 – but that building will be demolished in the coming years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.