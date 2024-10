Saint Paul’s donates 300 pounds of food to Souls Harbor

JOPLIN, Mo. — Less than a week after announcing its food pantry was temporarily shut down – big-time help for Souls Harbor in Joplin.

It has received donations from across the community, with the largest one coming today from Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin.

A Facebook post last week encouraged church members to bring food items with them yesterday.

The post was shared about a hundred times, which resulted in a whole lot of food items.

“On Sunday when people came to church, they brought food in and it seems like almost everybody was bringin’ some kind of food in with them. And then people, like, that I didn’t even know that just live in the community brought food in. And truckfuls. You know, they brought a lot of food,” said Nancy Hampton, Saint Paul’s UMC director of missions & outreach.

Nancy Hampton estimates about 300 pounds of food items were donated – two carloads were taken to the shelter this afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.