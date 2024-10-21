Semi rollover halts EB I-44 traffic at MM 11.8

JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorists should avoid I-44 eastbound near mile marker 11.8 after a vehicle rollover slows traffic.

MoDOT reported a tractor-trailer overturning around 11:53 a.m. Monday past Exit 11. The crash has shut down eastbound I-44 at mile marker 11.8 until further notice.

The extent of the crash, vehicles involved, and injuries are not known at this time. Drivers should avoid the area as emergency crews work.

For additional updates from MoDOT on road closures, visit their Traveler Map here .

DEVELOPING

