Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Four States Home Page

    Semi rollover halts EB I-44 traffic at MM 11.8

    By Luke Sachetta,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoZrs_0wFsPnNG00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST3i0_0wFsPnNG00

    JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorists should avoid I-44 eastbound near mile marker 11.8 after a vehicle rollover slows traffic.

    MoDOT reported a tractor-trailer overturning around 11:53 a.m. Monday past Exit 11. The crash has shut down eastbound I-44 at mile marker 11.8 until further notice.

    The extent of the crash, vehicles involved, and injuries are not known at this time. Drivers should avoid the area as emergency crews work.

    For additional updates from MoDOT on road closures, visit their Traveler Map here .

    DEVELOPING

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    Four States Home Page4 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    Four States Home Page3 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Motorized bicycle rider killed in collision on Interstate 49
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Baxter Springs man fatally shot in Oklahoma
    Four States Home Page4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Springfield woman uses tracker to find stolen election signs
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    Four States Home Page3 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Who is ‘spiking’ Forest Service roads in Oregon?
    Four States Home Page8 hours ago
    Saint Paul’s donates 300 pounds of food to Souls Harbor
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    GMFS Winter Ready with BBB!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Firefighters remembered for ultimate sacrifice
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Walmart offering ‘inflation-free’ meal deal for the holidays. Here’s what it includes
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    GMFS Goes Hollywood!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy