Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate has died at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Kevyn Lopez, 26, died Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell. The KDOC says life-saving measures by staff and EMS were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the facility.

Lopez was serving a 94-month sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wyandotte County on July 2, 2017. An autopsy is pending.

Per law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be investigating what led to his death.

