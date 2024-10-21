Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Four States Home Page

    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

    By Wil Day,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHP4K_0wFsKlMD00

    HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate has died at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

    The Kansas Department of Corrections says Kevyn Lopez, 26, died Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell. The KDOC says life-saving measures by staff and EMS were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the facility.

    Textron Aviation strike ends as union ratifies contract

    Lopez was serving a 94-month sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wyandotte County on July 2, 2017. An autopsy is pending.

    Per law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be investigating what led to his death.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baxter Springs man fatally shot in Oklahoma
    Four States Home Page4 days ago
    Springfield woman uses tracker to find stolen election signs
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Overnight Severe Threat in the Plains
    weathernationtv.com2 days ago
    GMFS Calvary Chapel!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Missouri man that allegedly forged thousands of dollars gets decade behind bars
    Four States Home Page3 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Walmart announces plans to deliver prescriptions nationwide in as soon as 30 minutes
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    GMFS Goes Hollywood!
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    Four States Home Page5 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy