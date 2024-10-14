Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Four States Home Page

    GMFS Catching up with Kenny Ray!

    By Brett AllbrightAmanda Rothrock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797oK_0w66l3bq00

    Kenny Ray Horton stopped by today to give Bubba some company while Howie was out! He was a great co-host, but had a few things to share about himself and some upcoming shows. He was off tour lately due to his recent knee surgery, but now he is back and ready to Rock and Roll! He goes going on tour starting this Saturday, the 19th, with 2 more shows scheduled; on Oct 28th and Nov 2nd! To get more information on the tour shows or to listen to his music, head over to his website https://kennyrayhorton.com/home .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Authorities search for suspect in assault case, surround home in Jasper County
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    Four States Home Page14 hours ago
    GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!
    Four States Home Page23 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady23 hours ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Amber Waterman sentenced for kidnapping and killing pregnant woman & unborn child
    Four States Home Page19 hours ago
    Kansas man pleads guilty in 2023 murder of missing Parsons resident
    Four States Home Page11 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    Four States Home Page17 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    How rare is the Kansas state quarter in your pocket and is it worth more than $0.25?
    Four States Home Page17 hours ago
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Single mother identified as New Jersey train operator killed in crash with tree
    Four States Home Page17 hours ago
    Joplin softball tops Webb City 12-11 in regular season finale
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    Four States Home Page2 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    Four States Home Page1 day ago
    Bilingual Carthage sisters and alums empower Hispanic families in local schools
    Four States Home Page1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy