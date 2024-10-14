GMFS Catching up with Kenny Ray!

Kenny Ray Horton stopped by today to give Bubba some company while Howie was out! He was a great co-host, but had a few things to share about himself and some upcoming shows. He was off tour lately due to his recent knee surgery, but now he is back and ready to Rock and Roll! He goes going on tour starting this Saturday, the 19th, with 2 more shows scheduled; on Oct 28th and Nov 2nd! To get more information on the tour shows or to listen to his music, head over to his website https://kennyrayhorton.com/home .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.