    Frontenac Volleyball Drops Round-One Matchup Against Maranatha in SMC Classic

    By Ryan Bunnell,

    2 days ago

    PITTSBURG, KS — The SMC Classic volleyball tournament hosted at the campus of St. Mary’s-Colgan High School saw several local Kansas schools in action.

    While Frontenac won their first match of round one against Fort Scott in a 2-0 sweep (25-8, 25-17), the Raiders struggled with consistency against the Maranatha Eagles.

    The Raiders had several big moments in the match, but struggled to string together any sort of run, falling in two sets (25-10, 25-11).

    Their first win of the day was enough to keep the Raiders in contention moving forward for the remainder of the tournament, but with a loss on their record Frontenac is set for a challenge in the next round.

