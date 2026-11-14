Fountain Valley has some solid manufacturing roles right now, from entry-level machine work to senior engineering. Good mix of steady hours and growth paths.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Fountain Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

You’ll run commercial label inspector machines, check print quality, and slit large rolls into smaller widths. This is a good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady production role with clear tasks and training.

Employer: Interconnect Solutions Company (ISC)

Location: Fountain Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 1st (6:00am–2:30pm) and 2nd (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Lead a team building cable and harness assemblies used in aircraft, medical devices, and more. You’ll organize daily production, train and coach assemblers, keep reports accurate in the ERP system, and help improve quality and efficiency on the floor.

Employer: ISC – Interconnect Solutions Company

Location: Fountain Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Senior, hands-on role owning manufacturing engineering on the production floor. You’ll lead process improvements, solve tough production issues, design workstations and tooling, support audits, and mentor junior engineers—ideal if you have 7+ years in manufacturing engineering and experience with CAD and continuous improvement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.