Fountain Valley neighbors are sharing some very handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones and anyone into fitness.

Item: Graco Tot Wheels II baby walker

Condition: Not stated, standard use implied

Location: FV West of Mile Square, Fountain Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neutral gray/beige baby walker with dark teal accents and a patterned padded seat. Great if your baby is starting to move around and you want a sturdy walker in calm colors that work for any nursery.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby bassinet

Condition: Great condition (per poster)

Location: FV West of Mile Square, Fountain Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Features:

Convertible base – switches between gentle rocking and stationary wheels

– switches between gentle rocking and stationary wheels Adjustable canopy – large ruffled hood to shade baby during naps

– large ruffled hood to shade baby during naps Underneath storage – mesh basket for diapers, wipes, and blankets

– mesh basket for diapers, wipes, and blankets Lightweight & portable – easy to roll room to room, with side carrying handles

– easy to roll room to room, with side carrying handles Mattress pad included – comes with fitted bassinet pad

Nice option if you need a bedside sleep space for baby without buying new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of boxing / kickboxing / MMA training gear

Condition: Gently used (per poster)

Location: Fountain Valley, near Heil & Bushard

Source: trashnothing.com

Included in this free set:

Ringside shin guards – black padded shin and instep guards with hook-and-loop straps

– black padded shin and instep guards with hook-and-loop straps Pair of Ultimate Classic focus mitts – leather punching mitts with padded wrist straps and target centers

– leather punching mitts with padded wrist straps and target centers Gym duffel bag – black and orange zippered sports bag that fits all the gear

Perfect starter kit if you’re training at home or want extra gear for the gym. Photos are available on the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Fountain Valley, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.