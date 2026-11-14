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🎁 Community Freebies in Fountain Valley — Baby Gear & More
Fountain Valley neighbors are sharing some very handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones and anyone into fitness.
FREE: Baby Walker by Graco
Item: Graco Tot Wheels II baby walker
Condition: Not stated, standard use implied
Location: FV West of Mile Square, Fountain Valley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A neutral gray/beige baby walker with dark teal accents and a patterned padded seat. Great if your baby is starting to move around and you want a sturdy walker in calm colors that work for any nursery.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE: Baby Bassinet, Great Condition
Item: Baby bassinet
Condition: Great condition (per poster)
Location: FV West of Mile Square, Fountain Valley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Features:
- Convertible base – switches between gentle rocking and stationary wheels
- Adjustable canopy – large ruffled hood to shade baby during naps
- Underneath storage – mesh basket for diapers, wipes, and blankets
- Lightweight & portable – easy to roll room to room, with side carrying handles
- Mattress pad included – comes with fitted bassinet pad
Nice option if you need a bedside sleep space for baby without buying new.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Boxing Gear (Fountain Vly, Heil & Bushard)
Item: Set of boxing / kickboxing / MMA training gear
Condition: Gently used (per poster)
Location: Fountain Valley, near Heil & Bushard
Source: trashnothing.com
Included in this free set:
- Ringside shin guards – black padded shin and instep guards with hook-and-loop straps
- Pair of Ultimate Classic focus mitts – leather punching mitts with padded wrist straps and target centers
- Gym duffel bag – black and orange zippered sports bag that fits all the gear
Perfect starter kit if you’re training at home or want extra gear for the gym. Photos are available on the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Fountain Valley, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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