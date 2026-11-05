🚧 Fountain Inn SC Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fountain Inn is busy with new builds and repairs, so hands-on workers are in demand. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and troubleshoot electrical systems for high-tech facilities and infrastructure. You’ll read blueprints, work on panels and power distribution, support data rooms and network gear, and ensure everything meets NEC and local codes.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General construction labor on commercial projects, including site prep, trenching, scaffolding, cleanup, and helping other trades. Expect physical work, all-weather conditions, and use of hand and power tools; 1 year of commercial experience is preferred.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary / Potential: Earning potential $70,000+ per year after completing the program

Paid collision repair training program with weekly pay, benefits from day one, and a Snap-On tool bag with tools after 90 days. No experience is required—learn to repair vehicles, read estimates, and check quality while working toward a long-term body tech career.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.