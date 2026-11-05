🏭 Fountain Inn, SC Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits

Fountain Inn’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zing Recruiting (for an automotive manufacturer)

Zing Recruiting (for an automotive manufacturer) Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift

Full-time, Pay: $36.00/hour+ (DOE)

Why it’s interesting: Direct-hire role working with FANUC robots, transfer presses, hydraulics, pneumatics, and PLCs. Comes with paid vacation, paid holidays, and full medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Saati Americas

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $20.00/hour , ~40 hours/week

, ~40 hours/week Why it’s interesting: Run a sectional warper and work with technical fabrics used in filtration and electronics. Job is active and physical, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Saati Americas

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Pay: $17.00/hour , ~40 hours/week

, ~40 hours/week Why it’s interesting: Day-shift warehouse role with forklift work, shipping/receiving, and inventory. Offers 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Saati Americas

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: From $19.25/hour , ~40 hours/week

, ~40 hours/week Why it’s interesting: Work with semi-automated slitting equipment making precise mesh rolls for medical and automotive customers. Good fit if you like math, detail work, and want benefits plus tuition reimbursement and professional development support.

Employer: Bodycote

Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Type: Full-time, 3pm–11:30pm, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Pay: Not listed, $1,500 sign-on retention bonus

Not listed, Why it’s interesting: Join a global leader in thermal processing with a clear path from entry level (C) up to senior (A). Includes paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical, dental, and vision for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.