Democrat Shah wins Arizona 1st Congressional District race

Democrat Amish Shah has won the 1st Congressional District race in Arizona.

The Associated Press reported Shah had outdistanced Republican Jay Feely in the race to fill the vacant seat.

Shah had 169,687 votes, or 52.4%, as of Thursday afternoon compared to Feely's 146,978 votes, or 45.4%.

Prior to his run for CD1, Shah won three elections from the House of Representatives in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Outside of his role in politics, he is an emergency room physician and pilot who enjoys flying small aircraft.

Feely was an NFL kicker for six teams across his 14-year career, most notably with the Arizona Cardinals. He also represented players through the NFL Players Association Committee where he represented teammates with ownership. After his career, he won five Emmy Awards in broadcasting.

The CD1 race includes the Scottsdale, northeast Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Care Free communities.