Teaching the younger generation about the democratic process in Fountain Hills

The Mary Ellen and Robert McKee branch of the Boys & Girls Club wants to teach younger kids about the democratic process of voting and politics.Kids will learn about making speeches, creating posters and have a mock election.“It’s election season, and we want to show the younger generation the importance of voting and supporting the politicians they believe in,”said by Branch Director Laura Stratton.

The club will have kids sign up for the mock election and write a speech on why their fellow club members should vote for them. They will also make posters with creative slogans and important messages to grab the attention of their audience. “We already have kids thinking of fun slogans,” Stratton said. “They made a few crazy and great poster for their mock campaigns. They really seem to enjoy the process so far, and I can’t wait till the mock election.”She added that this is a great way to teach kids the importance of politics but also making the situation fun and intriguing for the younger generation. They will one day in the future decide who they want to lead their state and country.

The Boys and Girls Club is happy to set a path for the future voters and improve their knowledge about voting, Stratton said. The kids will vote in the mock election on Nov. 30.

We invite our readers to submit their civil comments on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org. Cameron Chester can be reached at cchester@iniusa.org.