Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fountain Hills Times Independent

    Teaching the younger generation about the democratic process in Fountain Hills

    By By Cameron Chester,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OR5Di_0wFraWiD00

    The Mary Ellen and Robert McKee branch of the Boys & Girls Club wants to teach younger kids about the democratic process of voting and politics.Kids will learn about making speeches, creating posters and have a mock election.“It’s election season, and we want to show the younger generation the importance of voting and supporting the politicians they believe in,”said by Branch Director Laura Stratton.

    The club will have kids sign up for the mock election and write a speech on why their fellow club members should vote for them. They will also make posters with creative slogans and important messages to grab the attention of their audience. “We already have kids thinking of fun slogans,” Stratton said. “They made a few crazy and great poster for their mock campaigns. They really seem to enjoy the process so far, and I can’t wait till the mock election.”She added that this is a great way to teach kids the importance of politics but also making the situation fun and intriguing for the younger generation. They will one day in the future decide who they want to lead their state and country.

    The Boys and Girls Club is happy to set a path for the future voters and improve their knowledge about voting, Stratton said. The kids will vote in the mock election on Nov. 30.
    We invite our readers to submit their civil comments on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org. Cameron Chester can be reached at cchester@iniusa.org.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy